Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, infected with Ebola on mission in Liberia
September 3, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, infected with Ebola on mission in Liberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A 51-year-old physician, Dr. Rick Sacra, is the latest missionary worker to be infected with Ebola while working in Liberia, the Christian organization SIM USA said on Wednesday.

Sacra had been delivering babies and working with patients who were not known to have the deadly virus, the organization said. It had not yet determined how he contracted the disease.

He had been following protocols for containment of the disease. Sacra is receiving care within the missionary’s isolated Ebola unit in Monrovia, Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA said at a news conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Doina Chiacu

