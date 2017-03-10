By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The White House is expected to
nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy
expert, to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early
as on Friday, sources familiar with the matter said.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gottlieb would be in charge
of implementing President Donald Trump's plan to dramatically
cut regulations governing food, drugs, cosmetics, dietary
supplements and tobacco.
Gottlieb, 44, is now a resident fellow at the conservative
American Enterprise Institute and a partner at a large venture
capital fund. He is also a former FDA deputy commissioner who
has frequently advocated a loosening of requirements needed for
approval of new medical products.
Gottlieb is well-known on Capitol Hill, where he has
testified multiple times on hot-button health issues, including
complex drug pricing matters, and is viewed favorably by the
pharmaceuticals industry.
A survey conducted by Mizuho Securities USA Inc of 53
pharmaceutical executives found that 72 percent favored Gottlieb
over other potential candidates. Many described him as
knowledgeable, experienced and balanced.
"He will be a pragmatic leader with an eye toward both
expedited approvals and safety," one executive wrote.
Between 2005 and 2007 Gottlieb served as FDA deputy
commissioner for medical and scientific affairs. Prior to that
he was a senior advisor to the commissioner and acted as the
agency's director of medical policy development.
"Scott knows how the agency works and he will move it
forwards, though maybe not always in ways the agency is
comfortable with," said John Taylor, a lawyer with the FDA
consulting firm Greenleaf Health and a former acting FDA deputy
commissioner.
Gottlieb was chosen over Jim O'Neill, a libertarian investor
close to Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, a PayPal
co-founder who now advises Trump on technology and science
matters. O'Neill's stated view that drugs should be approved
before being proven effective generated widespread alarm.