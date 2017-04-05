President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, was
questioned about his ties to the pharmaceutical industry by
Democrats on a key Senate committee on Wednesday ahead of a vote
on whether to advance his nomination for a vote by the full
Senate.
Gottlieb, 44, is a former FDA deputy commissioner who has
advocated a loosening of requirements needed for approval of new
medical products. He is also a resident fellow at the
conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank, a partner
at a large venture capital fund and sits on the boards of
multiple healthcare companies.
Democrats on the Senate Committee on Health, Education,
Labor and Pensions, questioned whether Gottlieb's ties to the
pharmaceutical industry would compromise his ability to act
impartially.
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Democrats had "a
level of discomfort" with Gottlieb's nomination, not just due to
his private industry background but because of his prior
activity as a political advisor to Republican presidential
candidates and opposition to the Affordable Care Act.
"The worry about impartiality is certainly connected to the
private sector experience but it's also to your very deep
political involvement as well," Murphy said.
Gottlieb acknowledged the concern but said he would "work
hard to make sure I preserve my impartiality" and that he wanted
to "earn and keep the public trust."
In an ethics disclosure form filed last month Gottlieb said
he would resign from multiple corporate boards, divest his
healthcare company holdings and resign from the company boards
he sits on.
Overall, the hearing went smoothly for Gottlieb and covered
his views on clinical trials, e-cigarettes, the lipoid epidemic
and vaccines.
If approved by the committee Gottlieb's nomination will go
to the Senate floor for a full vote. He is generally expected to
be approved.