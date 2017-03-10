WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a physician and conservative health policy expert, to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a White House official confirmed on Friday.

Gottlieb, 44, is a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank and a partner at a large venture capital fund. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)