Firm linked to US meningitis outbreak recalls all drugs

BOSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ameridose, the sister company to the U.S. pharmacy linked to a national outbreak of meningitis that has killed 28 people, on Wednesday announced it was recalling all its products, in a move to cooperate with U.S. and state regulators.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked it to improve its sterility testing processes.

The company said it had not received any reports of adverse reactions to the products it is recalling.

“Ameridose and FDA agree that the use of injectable products that are not sterile can represent a serious hazard to health,” the company said in a statement.