U.S. Sen. Brown will donate meningitis firm's contributions
October 10, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Sen. Brown will donate meningitis firm's contributions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The campaign of U.S. Senator Scott Brown said on Wednesday it would donate to charity the campaign contributions received from the owners of a pharmacy at the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak.

“Sen. Brown supports a full and thorough investigation to determine responsibility for this tragedy and to ensure nothing like it ever happens again,” the campaign said in a statement. “In the meantime, the campaign is donating contributions from the company owners to the Meningitis Foundation of America.”

State and federal regulators have said that all of the meningitis-infected patients were injected with drugs from New England Compounding Pharmacy, based in Framingham, Massachusetts. Owners of the firm, including treasurer and director Gregory Conigliaro, have donated to Brown’s campaign, according to election records.

Brown is a Republican senator from Massachusetts.

