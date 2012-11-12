FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

FDA find bugs, flying bird, at affiliate of meningitis pharmacy

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. inspectors found bugs, a flying bird and other unsterile conditions at Ameridose LLC, an affiliate of the New England Compounding Center at the heart of the deadly meningitis outbreak.

A report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration detailed a list of failures at Ameridose that also included a failure to appropriately classify patient complaints and the use of “vague, canned language” when describing adverse reactions to its drugs.

The company said it is in the process of preparing a full response to the FDA.

