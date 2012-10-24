U.S. death toll rises to 24 in meningitis outbreak

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The death toll from a U.S. outbreak of fungal meningitis due to injections of tainted steroid medication has reached 24 with Indiana now reporting a third death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Eight new cases of meningitis were reported, pushing the total nationally to 312 cases in 17 states, the CDC said. Five joint infections caused by injections also have been reported, bringing the total number of infections to 317.

The number of cases has continued to mount despite the recall of the product by the New England Compounding Center. New cases were reported in Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia in addition to the death reported in Indiana. (Reporting by David Bailey)