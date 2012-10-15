FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible new cases probed with other NECC products
October 15, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Possible new cases probed with other NECC products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it was investigating reported cases of three patients who were infected after being treated with products from the New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy at the heart of a U.S. fungal meningitis outbreak.

The cases could widen the scope of the outbreak beyond contaminated injections of the steroid methylprednisolone acetate produced by NECC, which has been linked to 15 deaths and 214 infections. FDA said the new cases involved patients treated with spinal injections of triamcinolone acetonide and a solution used in cardiac surgery, both made by NECC. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Gary Hill)

