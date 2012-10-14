FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US meningitis outbreak rises to 205 cases, CDC says
October 14, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

US meningitis outbreak rises to 205 cases, CDC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Seven more people have been diagnosed with fungal meningitis linked to possibly tainted vials of a steroid medication, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 205 in 14 states.

The death toll from the unprecedented outbreak was unchanged at 15, the CDC said. The new cases were confirmed in New Hampshire, Florida, Indiana, and Tennessee, the CDC said.

The outbreak has turned into a major health scandal after a company based in Massachusetts shipped vials that may have been tainted to 23 states and 76 medical facilities. The scare has prompted multiple investigations and the company, New England Compounding Center, has recalled the product and suspended operations.

