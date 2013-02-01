FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Republicans ask FDA for meningitis documents
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2013 / 11:42 PM / in 5 years

House Republicans ask FDA for meningitis documents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - House Republicans on Friday set a deadline for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce documents related to the deadly meningitis outbreak that swept across the nation in late 2012.

Leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee first requested, in October, documents related to FDA’s oversight of New England Compounding Center, the now defunct, Boston-area compounding pharmacy that was at the center of the outbreak.

But it says the agency produced few documents so far and that those it has “raise new and troubling questions” about the agency’s oversight of NECC.

“If FDA does not produce all the responsive documents by 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2013, the committee will move forward with a business meeting to compel their production,” the committee said in a release.

“We hope a subpoena will not be necessary for the FDA to cooperate and help us determine what went wrong,” said Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania.

The meningitis outbreak to date has killed 45 people and sickened almost 700 in 19 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.