Man tied to deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak arrested in Boston
September 4, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Man tied to deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak arrested in Boston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. officials on Thursday arrested a pharmacist linked to a 2012 outbreak of meningitis, which killed 64 people across the United States, as he was boarding a flight out of the country, Justice Department officials in Boston said.

The man, Glenn Adam Chin, 46, had been a supervising pharmacist at the former New England Compounding Center of Framingham, Massachusetts, which produced the tainted steroids that provoked the worst outbreak of fungal meningitis in U.S. history, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston is continuing its criminal probe into the matter, but moved to arrest Chin because of his plans to fly to Hong Kong, officials said. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

