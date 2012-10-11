FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts AG probing firm at center of meningitis outbreak
October 11, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

Massachusetts AG probing firm at center of meningitis outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The pharmacy company at the center of a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak is being investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General, the AG’s Office said on Thursday.

“We are absolutely engaged with federal and state authorities to determine what led to the distribution of these unsafe drugs,” said Brad Puffer, spokesman for Attorney General Martha Coakley. “Once we have identified the conduct and circumstances that led to this tragedy, we will identify any potential legal action.”

The meningitis cases have been linked to drugs distributed by New England Compounding Center based in Framingham, Massachusetts, according to federal and state authorities. The company issued a recall of all of its products and shut down last week.

