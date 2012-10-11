FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmaceutical firms targeted in meningitis case hire defense lawyer
#Healthcare
October 11, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Pharmaceutical firms targeted in meningitis case hire defense lawyer

Tim McLaughlin

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The pharmaceutical companies at the center of the deadly meningitis outbreak have disclosed they hired a lawyer from a top white-collar criminal-defense firm in Boston.

New England Compounding Center, Ameridose LLC and Alaunus Pharmaceutical LLC hired Paul Cirel, a partner at Collora LLP, which is known for its high-profile criminal defense work. Cirel is experienced in defending clients against healthcare fraud claims and criminal charges. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)

