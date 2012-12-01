FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US grand jury probing meningitis-linked pharmacy-newspaper
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

US grand jury probing meningitis-linked pharmacy-newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury is investigating the compounding pharmacy at the heart of a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak, the Boston Globe reported on Saturday.

The grand jury has begun issuing subpoenas to people who worked for the New England Compounding Center, which closed after investigators determined it had produced the tainted injectible steroid that has killed 36 people, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people who formerly worked for the company.

Grand jury investigations, which are conducted in secrecy, are a step prosecutors take before determining whether to press criminal charges.

Officials at the U.S. Attorney’s office and NECC could not be reached for immediate comment on Saturday. The Globe reported that U.S. officials declined to comment.

After federal officials in October raided the Framingham, Massachusetts-based pharmacy, U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz confirmed her office was investigating the company.

U.S. District Court Judge Dennis Saylor, who is hearing the dozen civil lawsuits filed against NECC in federal court in Boston, said during a Wednesday hearing there may be a grand jury investigation into the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.