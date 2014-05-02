U.S. officials confirm 1st case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

May 2 (Reuters) - Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of the newly-emerging Middle East Respiratory Virus or MERS within U.S. borders.

The CDC said it is investigating the first U.S. case of the new virus with health officials from the state of Indiana.

MERS, a SARS-like viral disease first detected in 2012, has caused outbreaks in the Middle East and sporadic cases around the world. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by James Dalgleish)