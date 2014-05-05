FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All workers test negative for MERS at Indiana hospital-official
May 5, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

All workers test negative for MERS at Indiana hospital-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNSTER, Ind., May 5 (Reuters) - All workers at the Indiana hospital where the first U.S. case of the often deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was confirmed last week have tested negative for the virus, Don Fesko, CEO of Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, said on Monday.

About three-quarters of the people who came in contact with the MERS patient during his travel from Saudi Arabia, where he lives and works, have been contacted by health officials, a Centers for Disease Control official told a joint news conference. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Munster, Indiana, and Karl Plume in Chicago)

