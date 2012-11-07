Obama's re-election neutral for non-profit hospitals-Moody's

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors service announced on Wednesday that the re-election of President Barack Obama was credit neutral for not-for-profit hospitals.

The rating agency said that the so-called “individual mandate” -- part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act -- now has greater chance of being implemented.

But they added that the reform remained a net negative overall for not-for-profit hospitals, “which Moody’s captures in its current negative outlook for the sector”.