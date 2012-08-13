FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi most obese US state, Colorado slimmest-study
August 13, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Mississippi most obese US state, Colorado slimmest-study

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Among U.S. states,
Mississippi has the highest proportion of obese adults at 34.9
percent, and Colorado has the lowest, according to a survey
released on Monday.
    Mississippi heads 12 states with adult obesity rates of more
than 30 percent, trailed by Louisiana and West Virginia,
according to the report by the Trust for America's Health (TFAH)
and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
    Twenty-six of the 30 states with the highest obesity rates
are in the Midwest and South, it said.
    Colorado had the lowest obesity rate at 20.7 percent, ahead
of Hawaii and Massachusetts.
    "Obesity has contributed to a stunning rise in chronic
disease rates and health care costs. It is one of the biggest
health crises the country has ever faced," said Jeffrey Levy,
executive director of the Trust for America's Health.
    The analysis was based on state obesity figures provided by
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
   The survey used CDC methodology that changed this year,
making year-to-year comparisons difficult. The analysis was
released in the runup to the annual "F as in Fat" report by the
Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson
Foundation.
    Obesity is measured using the body mass index (BMI), a
number calculated from a person's weight and height. Obesity is
defined as a BMI greater than or equal to 30.
    The top 10 states for obesity and their BMI percentages:
    1. Mississippi      34.9
    2. Louisiana        33.4
    3. West Virinia     32.4
    4. Alabama          32.0
    5. Michigan         31.3
    6. Oklahoma         31.1
    7. Arkansas         30.9
    8. Indiana (tie)    30.8
    8. South Carolina   30.8
    10. Kentucky (tie)  30.4
    10. Texas           30.4
    
    The bottom 10 states for obesity and their BMI percentages:
    1. Colorado               20.7
    2. Hawaii                 21.8
    3. Massachusetts          22.7
    4. New Jersey (tie)       23.7
    4. District of Columbia   23.7
    5. California             23.8
    6. Utah                   24.4
    7. New York (tie)         24.5
    7. Connecticut            24.5
    7. Nevada                 24.5

