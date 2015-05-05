U.S. Supreme Court declines cert for ProMedica

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear an appeal from nonprofit hospital company ProMedica Health System, which was fighting U.S. antitrust enforcers over its 2010 purchase of a hospital in Ohio.

The win extends victories for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which reviews mergers in healthcare on antitrust law grounds. But it was unlikely to bring larger enforcement changes, said antitrust expert Bruce Sokler of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.

