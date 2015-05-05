FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Supreme Court declines cert for ProMedica
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 5, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines cert for ProMedica

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear an appeal from nonprofit hospital company ProMedica Health System, which was fighting U.S. antitrust enforcers over its 2010 purchase of a hospital in Ohio.

The win extends victories for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which reviews mergers in healthcare on antitrust law grounds. But it was unlikely to bring larger enforcement changes, said antitrust expert Bruce Sokler of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R9cMqk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.