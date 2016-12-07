U.S. Senate joins House to pass sweeping new health bill

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to support sweeping legislation that will reshape the way the Food and Drug Administration approves new medicines.

It will also provide funding for cancer and Alzheimer's research, help fight the opioid epidemic, expand access to mental health treatment and advance research into precision medicine.

Two years in the making, the 21st Century Cures Act was passed last week by the House of Representatives and will now go to President Barack Obama to sign into law. Supporters say it will speed access to new drugs and devices by allowing clinical trials to be designed with fewer patients and cheaper, easier-to-achieve goals.

"The 21st Century Cures Act is a true victory for every patient and our health care system," Senator Pat Roberts, a Republican, said in a statement.

Critics of the legislation say it will lower standards for drug and medical device approvals and potentially jeopardize patient safety. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was among the handful of senators who voted against the bill, saying it contains massive hand-outs for the pharmaceutical industry that undermine its benefits.

The Senate voted 94-5 in favor of the bill. The House passed it by a vote of 392-26.

The $6.3 billion act, sponsored by Republican Representative Fred Upton, authorizes $4.8 billion for the National Institutes of Health and $500 million to the Food and Drug Administration.

It also calls for $1 billion over two years to battle the opioid epidemic. On Tuesday the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a report showing that in 2014 about 129 people died every day as a result of drug poisoning. Of those, 61 percent are opioid or heroin related.

The bill also calls for $1.8 billion in funding for Vice President Joseph Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative designed to bolster cancer research by reducing bureaucracy and promoting research collaboration.