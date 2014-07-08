FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US CDC says finds smallpox vials from 1950s in FDA storage room
July 8, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

US CDC says finds smallpox vials from 1950s in FDA storage room

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday they found smallpox vials from 1950s in an FDA storage building and have transferred them to the CDC’s high-containment laboratory in Atlanta on July 7.

The CDC said it has notified the World Health Organization about the discovery. The United States is one of two official WHO designated repositories for smallpox, sharing that responsibility with Russia. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

