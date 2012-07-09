Texas governor rejects two provisions of health law

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Rick Perry said on Monday his state will not implement a Medicaid expansion or health insurance exchange, two provisions of the federal healthcare law upheld last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I will not be party to socializing healthcare and bankrupting my state in direct contradiction to our Constitution and our founding principles of limited government,” Perry said in a statement.

“I stand proudly with the growing chorus of governors who reject the Obamacare power grab. Neither a ‘state’ exchange nor the expansion of Medicaid under this program would result in better ‘patient protection’ or in more ‘affordable care,'” Perry said. “They would only make Texas a mere appendage of the federal government when it comes to health care.”

Some other states with Republican governors, including Wisconsin, Louisiana and Florida, also have said they would say no to the two provisions, wi th the hope that November elections will res ult in Rep ublicans winning the White House and enough seats in Congress to repeal the law.

If any states do not create insurance exchanges, the federal government plans t o set them up. T he exchanges are intended to extend health coverage to an additional 16 million people, while the Medicaid expansion would broaden eligibility requirements to cover another 16 million people.