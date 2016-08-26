Theranos consumer fraud cases consolidated in California

Six proposed class actions accusing diagnostics firm Theranos Inc. of misleading consumers with unreliable blood tests were consolidated Wednesday by a federal judge in Oakland, California, who agreed with attorneys for all sides that it will "save time and effort."

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted the parties' motion to consolidate the actions, three of which also name Walgreens Boots Alliance as a defendant. Walgreens formerly offered Theranos testing in 40 stores, primarily in Arizona, but ended the arrangement in June.

