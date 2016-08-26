FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Theranos consumer fraud cases consolidated in California
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 26, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Theranos consumer fraud cases consolidated in California

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Six proposed class actions accusing diagnostics firm Theranos Inc. of misleading consumers with unreliable blood tests were consolidated Wednesday by a federal judge in Oakland, California, who agreed with attorneys for all sides that it will "save time and effort."

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted the parties' motion to consolidate the actions, three of which also name Walgreens Boots Alliance as a defendant. Walgreens formerly offered Theranos testing in 40 stores, primarily in Arizona, but ended the arrangement in June.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2boGJC7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.