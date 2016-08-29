Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 29, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 29

12:30 p.m. - Explore the public health implications and the role of the legal and healthcare professions in Heroin Hits Home, a two-hour program presented by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute at the CLE Conference Center in Philadelphia. CNN host Michael Smerconish, of counsel at Kline & Specter, will moderate a panel that includes former governor Ed Rendell, now of counsel at Ballard Spahr, as well as a municipal judge, a criminal defense attorney and an advocate for veterans' rights. The live program will be simulcast to locations throughout Pennsylvania. To register, go to bit.ly/29BHRm3.

