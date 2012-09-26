FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another 400 West Nile cases reported in U.S. in past week-CDC
September 26, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Another 400 West Nile cases reported in U.S. in past week-CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - More than 400 new U.S. cases of West Nile virus emerged in the last week, in an outbreak that remains one of the worst of record but has begun to show signs of slowing down.

So far this year, 3,545 cases have been reported to federal health officials as of Sept. 25, up from 3,142 reported the week before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its weekly update of outbreak data. That marked a rise of nearly 13 percent, down considerably from a 30 percent weekly jump witnessed earlier this month.

About 38 percent of all cases have been reported in Texas. Other states with large number of cases include Mississippi, Michigan, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California.

A total of 147 people have now died from the disease, compared with 134 reported one week ago. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

