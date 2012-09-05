West Nile cases up 25 pct in latest week, deaths jump 32 pct-CDC

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The number of cases of West Nile virus reported in the United States rose 25 percent in the latest week, while the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease jumped 32 percent, health officials said Wednesday.

The 1,993 cases reported so far in 2012, up from 1,590 reported the week before, is the highest number of West Nile cases reported to federal health officials through the first week in September since the disease was first detected in the United States in 1999, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A total of 87 people have now died from the disease compared with 66 in the CDC’s previous update one week ago. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki Allen)