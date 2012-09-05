FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Nile cases up 25 pct in latest week, deaths jump 32 pct-CDC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

West Nile cases up 25 pct in latest week, deaths jump 32 pct-CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The number of cases of West Nile virus reported in the United States rose 25 percent in the latest week, while the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease jumped 32 percent, health officials said Wednesday.

The 1,993 cases reported so far in 2012, up from 1,590 reported the week before, is the highest number of West Nile cases reported to federal health officials through the first week in September since the disease was first detected in the United States in 1999, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A total of 87 people have now died from the disease compared with 66 in the CDC’s previous update one week ago. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.