CORRECTED-White House says ready for Supreme Court health decision
June 26, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-White House says ready for Supreme Court health decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to say “upheld” rather than “held up”)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 26 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it was ready for a Supreme Court verdict on President Barack Obama’s flagship health reform law and remained convinced the legislation would be upheld.

“We are, as I have said in the past, confident that the Affordable Care Act is constitutional, in keeping with decades of precedent under the commerce clause,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“We continue to implement the law accordingly and we are ready for the Supreme Court’s decision, whatever it may be. Once that decision is rendered we will make decisions about what to say about it,” Carney said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2010 healthcare law is set to be announced on Thursday. (Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen; Desking by Jackie Frank)

