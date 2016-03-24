CBO says ACA insurance provisions to cost $660 bln net in 2016

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Federally subsidized health insurance coverage provided under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act will cost the U.S. government a net $660 billion in 2016, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.

The CBO lowered its estimate for the net cost of insurance coverage provisions for 2016-19 by $157 billion or 25 percent from the projection it issued in 2010, just before the law known as Obamacare was enacted. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)