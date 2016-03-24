FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CBO says ACA insurance provisions to cost $110 bln net in 2016
March 24, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-CBO says ACA insurance provisions to cost $110 bln net in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ACA insurance cost figure to $110 billion, not, $660 billion in headline and first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Federally subsidized health insurance coverage provided under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act will cost the U.S. government a net $110 billion in 2016, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.

The CBO lowered its estimate for the net cost of insurance coverage provisions for 2016-19 by $157 billion or 25 percent from the projection it issued in 2010, just before the law known as Obamacare was enacted. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)

