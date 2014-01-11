FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accenture chosen as lead contractor on Obamacare website -U.S. govt
January 11, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 4 years ago

Accenture chosen as lead contractor on Obamacare website -U.S. govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Accenture has been chosen to replace CGI Federal as the lead contractor on the Obamacare enrollment website, which failed to work when it launched in October for millions of Americans shopping for insurance, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Saturday.

“As CMS moves forward in our efforts to help consumers access quality, affordable health coverage, we have selected Accenture to become the lead contractor for the HealthCare.gov portal and to prepare for next year’s open enrollment period,” the agency said in a statement.

