Aetna says will need help from insurance regulators on rates
November 14, 2013

Aetna says will need help from insurance regulators on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday that it would need the cooperation of state insurance regulators to implement President Barack Obama’s fix aimed at allowing insurers to offer consumers the option to renew their current health plans in 2014.

“State regulators will need to allow us to update our policies and secure appropriate rates so we can get these plans back in the market,” Aetna spokeswoman Cynthia Michener said in a statement.

“We support efforts to allow people to keep what they have. However, we will need cooperation and expedited approval from state regulators to remove barriers that would make it difficult to make this change in such a short period of time,” she said.

