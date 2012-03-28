US Supreme Court opens last session on healthcare law

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday began its final session considering the fate of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, weighing if Congress improperly expanded the state and federal healthcare program for the poor known as Medicaid.

The final one-hour session caps just over six hours of arguments over three days focusing on the 2010 law being challenged by 26 states and a small business trade group. The law is considered Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement.

Much of the controversy centers on whether Congress exceeded its authority under the U.S. Constitution by requiring that people obtain health insurance coverage by 2014 or face a penalty. A ruling in the case is expected by late June.

The afternoon session is the second of the day for the nine justices. They heard arguments in the morning over what to do about the entire law should they decide to strike down as unconstitutional the insurance requirement underpinning it. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)