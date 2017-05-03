WASHINGTON May 3 Three U.S. Republican House
lawmakers threw their support behind their party's healthcare
overhaul plan on Wednesday after crafting changes to provide $8
billion over five years to shore up coverage for people with
pre-existing conditions.
Representatives Fred Upton and Billy Long, who had rejected
an earlier bill to roll back the 2010 Affordable Care Act, told
reporters after a meeting with Trump at the White House that
they could now vote for the plan with their proposed changes.
Upton said the revised bill could come up for a vote on
Thursday, although both he and Long said they did not know
whether there were enough votes to pass it. Representative
Michael Burgess also said he could back the legislation.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander; Editing by Tim
Ahmann)