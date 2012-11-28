FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona declines to set up state-based health insurance exchange
November 28, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Arizona declines to set up state-based health insurance exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, an ardent critic of President Barack Obama’s push to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, said on Wednesday she was rejecting a new federal mandate to establish a state-based health insurance exchange under the U.S. Affordable Care Act.

Citing lingering unanswered questions about the exchanges and concerns about high costs she said would be passed on to Arizona families and small businesses, Brewer, a Republican, said her state would opt instead for a federally run exchange.

Such networks, designed to function as online insurance markets where consumers can shop for private coverage at federally subsidized rates, are an integral provision of the act, a centerpiece of Obama’s first term in office. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

