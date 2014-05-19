FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel to consider Burwell health secretary nomination Wednesday
#Financials
May 19, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate panel to consider Burwell health secretary nomination Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a business meeting on Wednesday to consider the nomination of Sylvia Mathews Burwell as U.S. secretary of health and human services, a panel aide said on Monday.

The 24-member committee, which includes 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans, is expected to conduct an up-or-down vote on whether to forward Burwell’s nomination to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote.

The aide said Burwell’s nomination will need support from a majority of lawmakers to make it to the Senate floor. Democrats have said they hope to have her confirmation process wrapped up before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on May 26. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)

