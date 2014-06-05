FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves Burwell as health secretary
June 5, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate approves Burwell as health secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Sylvia Mathews Burwell as President Barack Obama’s new health secretary, a post that makes her chiefly responsible for implementing the controversial healthcare law known as Obamacare.

Lawmakers approved Burwell as the replacement for U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who spearheaded implementation through five stormy years that included last year’s botched rollout of the federal website, HealthCare.gov. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)

