Obama's U.S. health secretary nominee faces May 8 Senate hearing

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Sylvia Mathews Burwell, President Barack Obama’s nominee for U.S. health secretary, will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee on May 8 for the first of two confirmation hearings, a committee official said on Monday.

Burwell, who would replace outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius if confirmed by lawmakers, is also expected to testify later at a separate hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. But a date for those proceedings has not been set, a Democratic Senate aide said.