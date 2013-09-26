FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. delays online enrollment for small business exchanges
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 4:18 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. delays online enrollment for small business exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will delay online Obamacare enrollment for small businesses in federally operated healthcare exchanges until Nov. 1, marking a one-month delay in the roll-out, an administration official said on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that small businesses that want to purchase healthcare coverage for their employers would still be able to enroll beginning Oct. 1 through paper applications, in-person meetings or over the phone to a federal call center. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

