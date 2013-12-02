FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials act on HealthCare.gov even though traffic is below capacity
December 2, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. officials act on HealthCare.gov even though traffic is below capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Obama administration officials acted to limit access to the troubled HealthCare.gov website on Monday after seeing signs of growing problems even though the number of users was still well below the site’s capacity.

Officials announced on Sunday that five weeks of emergency efforts to fix problems had enabled the Obamacare site to accommodate 50,000 visitors at the same time. But with only about 35,000 users online at around 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), system monitoring staff detected performance issues, according to an official with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which is responsible for the site.

The official, CMS Communications Director Julie Bataille, told reporters that the website was seeing twice the volume of a typical Monday and was on pace to eclipse a new minimum daily capacity of 800,000 visitors. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Storey)

