BRIEF-Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats without change)
WASHINGTON, June 26 Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing an analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
By comparison, the CBO had earlier estimated that similar legislation passed by the House of Representatives would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026, leaving 51 million uninsured. (Writing by Susan Heavey)
* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: