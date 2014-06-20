FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. creates new CEO position for Obamacare insurance marketplace
June 20, 2014

U.S. creates new CEO position for Obamacare insurance marketplace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday announced the creation of a new chief executive position to oversee operations of the federal Obamacare marketplace that provides private health insurance to consumers in 36 U.S. states.

As part of a series of management announcements, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell also announced a new permanent chief technology officer for the marketplace served by the website HealthCare.gov, which crashed on launch last October.

The administration has also hired Optum Executive Vice President Andy Slavitt to serve in the new operations-focused position of principal deputy administrator for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
