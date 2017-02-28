(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Jilian Mincer
NEW YORK Feb 28 The local chamber of commerce
is usually a reliable ally in battles against regulation. But
when it comes to smoking rules, many business groups have
decided they would rather switch than fight.
Even in states where tobacco has played an important role in
the economy - including North Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri
-chambers have endorsed cigarette tax hikes, raising the smoking
age and other efforts to curb tobacco habits.
The shift has accelerated since 2016, driven by a growing
awareness that smoking drives up healthcare costs for employers,
business groups said.
Smoking restrictions often are part of broader wellness
initiatives, such as promoting exercise and nutrition, aimed at
improving health - and business.
"Smoking isn't just killing us, it's bankrupting us," said
Ashli Watts, a spokeswoman with the Chamber of Commerce for
Kentucky, where one in four adults uses tobacco, the lung cancer
rate is the nation's highest and related healthcare and lost
productivity costs nearly $5 billion a year.
"Companies do look at the health of a workforce," Watts
said. An unhealthy workforce "is a deterrent."
In Kansas City, Missouri, the chamber joined the local Blue
Cross and Blue Shield insurer in 2015 in launching a smoking
cessation effort.
They hoped to persuade five communities to raise the legal
tobacco age to 21 by 2018. Within a month, two of the largest
cities in the area had signed on, and now more than 20
communities with 1.4 million people have raised the age.
Pam Whiting, a spokeswoman for the Greater Kansas City
Chamber of Commerce with members in Kansas and Missouri, said
the group was "happily stunned" by the results.
"It is a real concern for our business members, for their
employees and their bottom line," she said.
In Indiana, where smoking costs an estimated $7 billion in
healthcare and lost productivity, the state chamber is pushing
for a $1-a-pack increase in the state cigarette tax, to raise
the smoking age to 21 and for more spending on cessation.
"It's not typical for a chamber to advocate for a tax
increase," said Kevin Brinegar, president and chief executive of
the Indiana chamber. But, he added, the cost of smoking "gives
us a black eye."
TOBACCO FIGHTS BACK
Cigarette makers are spending tens of millions to fight the
efforts, according to a Reuters review of campaign spending data
and interviews, healthcare groups and the companies.
Brittany Adams, a spokeswoman for Camel cigarette maker
Reynolds American Inc, said the local chambers' efforts
go against their core mission and could hurt businesses outside
the tobacco industry.
"Chambers of commerce are supposed to protect the interests
of businesses in their communities, and supporting these kinds
of bills may negatively impact local wholesalers and retailers,"
Adams said.
Last fall, the industry spent almost $100 million to fight
cigarette tax ballot measures in several states. More than $70
million of that was spent in California, where voters approved
Proposition 56, raising state taxes by $2 to $2.87 per pack.
Business groups in San Francisco and Los Angeles supported
the measure. Tax increases failed in Colorado and North Dakota.
Although adult smoking rates in California are the second
lowest in the country, its large population makes it the single
biggest U.S. market with 8.5 percent of cigarette sales.
Marlboro cigarette maker Altria estimated tax hikes
enacted in Pennsylvania and California would hurt industry sales
volumes by about 1 percent this year.
Wall Street analysts say the bigger risk is that more states
follow suit.
At least 215 states and municipalties - including Hawaii and
California, as well as New York City, Chicago and Boston – have
raised the age to 21, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free
Kids.
A spokesman said Altria wants to see the battle return to
Congress, where it believes it has gotten a better hearing. With
the Tobacco Control Act of 2009, Congress set a national minimum
smoking age of 18.
In 2015, an Institute of Medicine study concluded that
raising the national minimum to 21 would prevent about 223,000
premature deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019.
A group of Democratic senators introduced a bill to raise the
age nationally to 21, but it never got a vote.
"This is a complex issue, and Congress has established a
thoughtful process to better understand it," Altria spokesman
David Sutton said.
Tobacco products already "are very heavily taxed," Sutton
said. He also said sales taxes were a particular burden on the
poor and created incentives "for criminals to engage in
contrabrand."
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has not taken a position on the
bill in Congress to raise the smoking age, and, as a rule, it
leaves local issues to local chambers, said chamber
representative Blair Latoff Holmes.
In Kentucky, a recent survey found more than 90 percent of
the state's chamber members support bans on smoking in the
workplace. But the chamber decided against pushing for a
statewide ban because it believes the politics are stacked
against it.
The industry has spent more than $3.7 million the last five
years lobbying Kentucky state legislators, records show. And, in
November, Republicans won control of the legislature with the
support of many constituents who consider smoking a personal
prerogative.
For now, the Kentucky chamber is putting its clout behind a
doctor-sponsered bill that would ban tobacco products from
schools. Currently, less than 40 percent of Kentucky school
districts ban tobacco.
"Generation after generation of people in Kentucky have
smoked," said Watts, the chamber spokeswoman. "There are people
who don't know anyone who has ever quit."
(Reporting By Jilian Mincer; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Girion)