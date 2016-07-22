FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges three people in $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme
July 22, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. charges three people in $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Three people have been charged with conspiracy, obstructing justice, money laundering and healthcare fraud in connection with a $1 billion scheme involving Miami-based healthcare providers, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Philip Esformes, 47, Odette Barcha, 49, and Arnaldo Carmouze, 56, all of Miami-Dade County, Florida, were each charged in the indictment unsealed on Friday, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

