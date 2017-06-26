WASHINGTON Republican Senator Susan Collins of
Maine said on Sunday she has extreme reservations about the U.S.
Senate's healthcare overhaul and does not think it will be able
to pass this week.
Collins, a moderate Republican who has not taken a formal
stance on the bill, said she was concerned it would cut Medicaid
too deeply and said she wants to see an upcoming analysis by the
Congressional Budget Office before making a decision.
"I have very serious concerns about the bill," she said on
ABC's "This Week" program. "It's hard for me to see the bill
passing this week."
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has
pushed for a vote before the July 4th Independence Day holiday
recess that begins at the end of this week. He can afford to
lose the support of only two Republicans in the face of
unanimous Democratic opposition.
Five Republican senators have announced they will not
support the bill, which is designed to repeal and replace
Obamacare, in its current form.
One of those senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, called on
Sunday for a slowdown in the process to give the Senate and the
public time to evaluate the healthcare bill.
"We don't have enough information. I don't have the feedback
from constituencies who will not have had enough time to view
the Senate bill. We should not be voting on this next week," he
said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Another senator who has announced that he does not support
the current version of the bill, Rand Paul of Kentucky, said he
would back it if the Senate reached an impasse on healthcare.
"If we get to impasse, if we go to a bill that is more
repeal and less big government programs, yes I’ll consider
partial repeal," Paul said on ABC.
The Senate's 142-page proposal, worked out in secret by a
group led by McConnell, aims to deliver on a central campaign
promise of President Donald Trump to undo former President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, which has provided
coverage to 20 million Americans since it was passed in 2010.
Republicans view the law, formally known as the Affordable
Care Act, as a costly government intrusion and say individual
insurance markets created by it are collapsing.
"I think they have, at best, a 50-50 chance of passing this
bill," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said
on ABC. He said Democrats "are doing everything we can to fight
this bill because it's so devastating for the middle class."
The House of Representatives has passed a measure similar to
the Senate plan. The Senate would phase out Obamacare's
expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor more gradually
than the House bill, waiting until after the 2020 presidential
election, but would enact deeper cuts starting in 2025.