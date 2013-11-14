FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State insurance commissioners warn U.S. health policy fix threatens market
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - An organization of U.S. state insurance commissioners said on Thursday it was unclear how President Barack Obama’s proposed fix for health policies being canceled next year could be put into effect and warned the fix could undermine the new market for individual insurance created by the Affordable Care Act.

“It is unclear how, as a practical matter, the changes proposed today by the president can be put into effect,” Jim Donelon, president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, said in a statement.

