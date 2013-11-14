State insurance commissioners warn U.S. health policy fix threatens market

Nov 14 (Reuters) - An organization of U.S. state insurance commissioners said on Thursday it was unclear how President Barack Obama’s proposed fix for health policies being canceled next year could be put into effect and warned the fix could undermine the new market for individual insurance created by the Affordable Care Act.

“It is unclear how, as a practical matter, the changes proposed today by the president can be put into effect,” Jim Donelon, president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, said in a statement.