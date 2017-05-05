By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK While attention is focused on
Republicans' fight to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare starting
in 2019, health insurers are busy struggling with decisions they
need to make now about how to price premiums and what markets
they can afford to be in next year.
Hospitals are on the other side of that coin, concerned that
a spike in the cost of Obamacare premiums next year will cause
many people to simply drop insurance coverage, reducing their
revenues in the near future.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to
undo Obamacare on Thursday, but even if the bill - known as the
American Health Care Act (AHCA) - is passed by the Senate it
would not solve a critical outstanding issue for insurers
looking at 2018: Will the government continue to fund the
cost-sharing subsidies that help individuals pay for care?
Health insurers in the last two weeks have written letters
to Congress, sent out press statements and spoken up on
conference calls, saying they need more certainty about the
payments.
Thursday's vote did not change that.
The chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association,
Scott Serota, on Thursday said that the House vote in itself
does not stabilize the exchange market. "It also is critical to
fund cost-sharing reductions during this time," he said.
Molina Healthcare Inc, an insurer with over 1
million exchange members, said, "While the debate on AHCA now
moves to the Senate, Congress and the Administration must ensure
that the state Marketplace exchanges are stabilized through at
least 2018," including finding subsidies and enforcing the
mandate that people have health insurance.
Cost-sharing subsidy payments from the government are
estimated at $7 billion this year and $10 billion next year.
Without them, insurers say they would need to raise rates at
least 20 percent next year.
On Thursday, Maryland released the proposed premium rates
filed by insurers for the 2018 individual market in the state,
which showed increases ranging from 18 percent to 58 percent.
Double-digit premium increases have raised the notion that
Republicans are working on parallel paths to undo the law,
creating a market where plans are so expensive that they only
make economic sense for patients with very high medical costs.
Republicans say Obamacare has already reached that level,
and needs to be replaced with a system they say will make it
possible for the young and healthy to buy cheaper plans by
eliminating required benefits and allowing insurers to charge
older patients - who typically have more medical problems - much
more.
HOSPITALS BRACE FOR COSTS
In states that did not expand Medicaid, a provision of
Obamacare that broadened the eligibility of the federal health
insurance program for the poor but was subject to approval by
state legislatures, hospitals are particularly worried about
rising premium costs.
Hospitals in Southern Republican states that did not expand
Medicaid said they expect the number of patients covered through
the exchanges to drop if prices spike in 2018, increasing bad
debt.
"We estimated about a third people on exchange will drop
it," said Will Ferniany, CEO of the University of Alabama at
Birmingham (UAB) Health System.
John Haupert, chief executive officer of Grady Health System
in Atlanta, Georgia's largest safety-net hospital, also said
after the House vote that he worries that customers who have
coverage through the exchanges will not be able to afford
Obamacare plans next year.
The hospitals also have longer-term concerns about changes
to Medicaid funding under the Republican proposal, but those
concerns focus on changes that may or may not take hold in 2019
or 2020.
On Thursday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp and HCA
Holdings Inc were higher, which analysts said came as
the final version of the bill included more money that would
flow to hospitals.
The vote comes as state regulatory deadlines to submit 2018
insurance plans have already forced some insurers to make
decisions. Aetna Inc, for instance, pulled out of
Virginia this week.
"I think the decision-making that we have to make right now
has to be based on the reality as it is today," Aetna's chief
financial officer, Shawn Guertin, said in an interview on
Tuesday after reporting that Aetna would lose $200 million on
the business this year.
The window may be closing on a decision, but Ana Gupte, an
analyst at Leerink, said insurers like Anthem Inc,
Centene Corp and Molina were more likely to participate
in the exchanges because of the positive vote. It may make it
more likely that the government will in fact fund those
cost-sharing subsidies, which have been caught up in a tussle,
she said.
Anthem shares ended down 0.3 percent, Centene fell 0.2
percent, and Molina was up 1.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jilian Mincer and Michael Erman in New
York and Yasmeen Abutaleb in Washington, D.C.)