UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Senate Republican sees possible major healthcare legislation

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The senior U.S. Senate Republican on Tuesday raised the possibility of Congress writing comprehensive healthcare legislation if the Supreme Court next year strikes down a subsidy provision of Obamacare.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who will lead the chamber starting in January, told reporters: “If the court would rule the way they might, we could be in a very large comprehensive revisitation” of U.S. healthcare policy.

The nation’s highest court is expected to rule by the end of June on a conservative challenge to an important part of President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

The Supreme Court last month agreed to hear arguments for and against tax-credit subsidies to help millions of Americans get health coverage under the law.

McConnell said it was difficult to outline what comprehensive legislation would look like, given that the Supreme Court ruling is likely months away.

But he ticked off a list of Obamacare provisions that Republicans have long railed against, including a medical device tax, the requirement that individuals purchase health insurance and a 30-hour work-week to define full-time employment under the law. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)