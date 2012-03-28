FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: no contingency plan if healthcare law rejected
#Financials
March 28, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 6 years ago

White House: no contingency plan if healthcare law rejected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was not working on a contingency plan in the event that the Supreme Court strikes down all or part of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

The court, which has concluded three days of historic arguments about the law, is expected to rule by late June on its fate, landing a decision in the midst of this year’s presidential campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

The White House said it was confident the law was constitutionally sound, and said Obama’s administration was focused on implementing it rather than creating backup plans if it were not upheld.

“There is no contingency plan that’s in place. We’re focused on implementing the law, and we are confident that the law is constitutional,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

“If there’s a reason or a need for us to consider some contingencies down the line, then we’ll do it then,” he said.

Obama’s re-election campaign has championed the law as one of his greatest achievements since taking office. A decision by the court to overturn all or part of it would be seen as a major blow. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)

