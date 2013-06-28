FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets final contraceptives rule for faith-affiliated employers
June 28, 2013

U.S. sets final contraceptives rule for faith-affiliated employers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday issued its final rule requiring health insurance coverage of contraceptives for the employees of faith-affiliated universities, hospitals and other institutions.

Officials said the rule does not differ substantially from a proposed version released earlier this year that sought to insulate employers that oppose birth control on religious grounds by providing the benefits to their workers without out-of-pocket costs through outside plans funded by insurers. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Vicki Allen)

